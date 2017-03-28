CSX lays off 34 Stanley Yard employees

CSX is eliminating 34 jobs at the Stanley Yard in Walbridge.

The railroad company informed the employees on Saturday it would be reducing the size of its operations at the yard.

The company says the layoffs are a part of an effort to be more efficient and reduce operating costs.

In a statement, CSX says they will try to support affected employees during the transition.

About 360 people are still employed by CSX in the Toledo-area including 40 at the Stanley Yard.

