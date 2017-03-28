ACLU asks Ohio city to stop charging drug overdose survivors

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is asking an Ohio community to end the practice of charging drug users revived by emergency responders using an overdose antidote.

The ACLU's Ohio chapter says the practice is dangerous because it discourages people from calling for help when a loved one overdoses.

Police in Washington Court House began citing people in February with a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic if responders revive them with naloxone. The city is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.

The city says the strategy helps authorities track overdose victims and offer them help. People who call 911 won't be charged.

A message was left with the city attorney seeking comment on the ACLU letter.

The ACLU says 12 people have been charged so far.

