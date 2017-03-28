Perrysburg man charged with 25 counts of child porn seeks new attorney

The state of Ohio does not take child pornography cases lightly - that's what one Wood County Prosecutor said about Aaron Kowalski's

case. He's charged with 25 counts of child pornography.

"They're all felonies of the second degree which carry a minimum of two years to a maximum of 8 years, which the judge oppose,” said Chris Anderson, Wood County Assistant Prosecutor. “I won't be able to tell you if any of those would merge but there are certainly some of them that would not merge so there could be multiple sentences. It could be an extremely long time."

The 25 charges against Kowalski come after a search warrant of his Perrysburg home found a large, but undisclosed, number of nude photos of children.

"It is an older case where it stemmed out of the Michigan investigation, which led to his incarceration up there, which led to them to then do a search warrant down here," Anderson said.

In Monroe, Michigan Kowalski pleaded guilty to crimes related to the trafficking of a 12-year-old girl. He's the first person in the county to be charged under human trafficking laws.

None of Kowalski's court proceedings Tuesday were on the record and happened in the judge’s chambers.

"He hired Nicole Khoury to represent him. She indicated that were debating whether or not to hire somebody else,” Anderson said. “It might not be unusual, not really unusual in this circumstance, because she's female and the nature of the charges that are pending against him.”

After emerging from the chambers, it was noted that Khoury will not be representing Kowalski moving forward.

Aaron Kowalski will have two weeks to find a another attorney to defend his case. His next appearance in court is April 11.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.