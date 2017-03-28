Lagrange Street Polish Festival canceled for 2017

The Lagrange Street Polish festival, the largest street festival in Toledo, will not be taking place this year.

For 32 years, the Lagrange Street Polish Festival has celebrated North Toledo's Polish heritage, while investing dollars back into the community.

But this year, the festival has been postponed.

Tuesday morning, the United North board announced that they will not hold the Polish Festival, citing construction on the street that could impact festivities and staffing problems, following reorganization within their group.

"We didn't have the personnel to put this on. And it's already too late in the year to start it. This is a long process, it starts back in January," said United North member Thomas Jesionowski.

Residents who attend the festival every year are sad at the news.

"I think it's unfortunate because we don't have a lot of things that we can do here in the city. And it was a way for us to get out and mingle and pass some time," said Tamara Caruthers, a North Toledo resident and regular Polish festival attendee.

But members of the Polish American Community of Toledo are ready to start up a new Polish festival that focuses more on Polish culture than what the Lagrange festival has in recent years.

"If you went, you would see more international vendors and food. It just really, so many people just didn't really think it was a 'Polish' festival," said Jack Sparagowski, President of the Polish American Community of Toledo.

United North says they do plan on the Lagrange Polish Festival returning next year.

The P-A-C of Toledo board will vote on their proposed new polish festival tomorrow.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.