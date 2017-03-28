Toledo man charged with murder in TN appears in court

A Toledo man charged with murder in a different state is in court for local charges Tuesday.

Dapreis Minniefield is being held in Lucas County for Kingsport Police Department in Kingsport, Tennessee. He’s accused of killing someone there.

On Tuesday, Minniefield will appear in a Toledo courtroom on an escape charge from August 2016. Police say he escaped his work release.

Back in January, Minniefield was shot while sitting in his parked pickup in central Toledo. He only suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

Local police could not give details about the murder charge he faces in Tennessee.

