Rollover crash closes Central Ave. in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, OH (WTOL) -

A rollover crash closed a portion of Central Avenue in Ottawa Hills Tuesday morning. 

Police say a woman ran a stop sign at Indian and Central around 9 a.m. before crashing.

All lanes of Central were closed in the area while crews cleared the scene. 

The woman was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

