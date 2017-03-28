Toledo police search for gas station robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police search for gas station robber

Toledo police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a gas station overnight.

Officers were called to the Speedway at Laskey and Jamison shortly after 3 a.m. after a robber went into the station and demanded cash.

Police say the man had his face covered, with only his eyes exposed. He had his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. He has not been located.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery, and no one else was inside at the time.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance footage to find the robber. 

Anyone who may have seen something is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

