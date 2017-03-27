Landlord speaks out about lead ordinance

The deadline is drawing near for landlords and housing providers for the lead ordinance throughout the City of Toledo.

Come September any rental property or in-home daycare constructed prior to 1978 will need to be registered with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and obtain a Lead-Safe Certificate.

Some landlords are working to adjust to the changes, but say their tenants might be impacted. An average lead inspection can cost a landlord anywhere from $275 dollars to $325. Anna Mills said she owns more than 50 properties so this will cost her upwards of $15,000 dollars.

She said in order to afford the inspection she will have to increase the rent for her tenants.

"Even if I divided that up for my tenants over a whole year it's going to raise their rent almost $50 a month,” said Anna Mills, a housing provider. “My seniors can't afford that, my parents that have moved in with kids and kids that have moved in with parents, none of them."

Anna, is holding out, she hasn't had any of her properties inspected in hopes city council will change the ordinance

If a property fails inspection they can correct the error and get another inspection, but their certificate is good for three years rather than six. To prevent this, some inspectors are offering a free pre-inspection or consultation.

"Number one they should make sure that the paint is in good condition,” said Brad Scott a lead inspector. “Not chipped, peeling, or cracking and then they should make sure they would go around and make sure everything is wiped clean.

"Scott says during a pre-inspection they can help landlords get ready by discussing cleaning methods and tips for inside and outside their rental property to help them pass their inspection. He says he has already checked five properties and all have received their six year certification.

Scott expects inspections to pick up this spring. Lead inspectors come into rental properties and check windows and floors for led with a wipe, but that's what some landlords say is deceiving.

“They get a six-year certificate and they think it’s a good thing when in reality that test was only good for that moment,” explained Mills. “As soon as they open a door, as soon as they open a window, as soon as they let their pets in and out that is no longer true, so I think it is very false advertising.”

If a landlord takes no action by the September deadline they could be charged 50 dollars a day.

For more information on the lead ordinance you can click here.

