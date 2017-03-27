21 Teslas arrive in Toledo, some available to the public

What is being called the "car of the future" arrived in Toledo Monday.

Three semi-trucks carrying 21 Tesla S models pulled into Brandywine County Club.

The vehicles are being leased to businesses like Maumee Assembly and Stamping, which helped to make component of the Tesla X model.

"It's a great opportunity to cut down on our carbon footprint since they're electric vehicles," said Travis Barta of Maumee Assembly & Stamping. "It feels like the right thing to do and a positive thing for the community."

A few of the cars were not claimed by businesses and are available for the public to lease to own for $85,000.

Brandywine County Club also installed free chargers so drivers of electric cars and juice up their battery.

