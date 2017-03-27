Police respond to car crashed into water

Toledo police responded to a crash in central Toledo which that left the car submerged in water.

Extrication complete at Monroe & South Cove. One patient transported to ER via life squad. Stellar ops by E17 T17 R7 LS4 BC3 & S134! pic.twitter.com/latxzIOBbx — Toledo Fire Rescue (@ToledoFire) March 27, 2017

According to Toledo police, the driver of the vehicle had a sudden medical condition on Monroe and South Cove. That caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle and run off the road. The vehicle went down a hill and ended up into a body of water.

It is unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.

