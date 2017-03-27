Police respond to car crashed into water - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police respond to car crashed into water

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to a crash in central Toledo which that left the car submerged in water.

According to Toledo police, the driver of the vehicle had a sudden medical condition on Monroe and South Cove. That caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle and run off the road. The vehicle went down a hill and ended up into a body of water.

It is unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.

