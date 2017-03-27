Money Talks News: Prescription for eyeglass savings

It's frustrating not being able to see properly, and even more frustrating having to pay hundreds of dollars on a pair of glasses.

A trip to the dollar store can get you a cheap pair of reading glasses that do the trick.

However if you need glasses to focus your world on a daily basis, here are some tips to save money and look good doing it.

The first step is getting an eye exam -hopefully covered by insurance- and get a copy of your prescription. Federal rules require eye doctors to give patients copies of their prescriptions.

You should also figure out your pupillary distance, which is the distance between your eyes.

After you have this information, you can start shopping for glasses.

Local shops and chains are places to go if you're looking for personal service.

If you really want to focus on saving, the best deals are found online.

There are sites where you can buy frames, single-vision lenses and anti-scratch coating for only $10. You can even upload your picture to some sites and see what different frames look like on you.

Do some research when it comes to online companies though. You don't want to end up with a company that does a bad job or has bad service.

If you want to combine personal service with online prices, you can always haggle with local merchants.

