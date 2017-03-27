Trial date set for former Toledo cop accused of rape

The former Toledo cop who prosecutors say raped a 13-year-old girl was in court Monday.

An internal investigation was launched last November against Michael Moore, a 14-year veteran of the force.

Court records stated Moore paid to have sex with a teenager.

He was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and compelling prostitution.

Moore’s trial date is set to begin June 26 at Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

He will be back in court for a pretrial hearing next month.

