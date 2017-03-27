Jury selection begins for man accused in fatal 2014 stabbing - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jury selection begins for man accused in fatal 2014 stabbing

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Jury selection began Monday for a man accused of killing a 72-year-old woman in 2014.

Judy Uttenhove was found stabbed to death in Springfield Township in May of 2014.

Adam Akers was later arrested and indicted for murder.

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly