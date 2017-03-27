Woman beaten with a crowbar, robbed in a Kroger parking lot

Toledo police are looking for the people responsible for a heinous attack in a local grocery store parking lot.

Jessylynn Zieman,26, was attacked while she was getting into her car at this Kroger on Suder Avenue Sunday night.

Zieman told police just after 10:30 p.m. as she was getting into her car, a gray Pontiac pulled up and a man got out and demanded her money.

When she refused, the man pulled out a crowbar and struck her three times before she d ropped her purse, which he took and fled in the vehicle.

There were some witnesses to this incident, but they have only a vague description of the subject, the car and the driver.

The subject is described as a black male in his early 20's with light skin and a light mustache. The driver was a white male in his early 20's who was driving a gray Pontiac with a loud exhaust.

The two fled southbound on Suder.

"If we have some guys out here like this, pulling these types of robberies where they're assaulting people, this is a serious situation. And we need to get down to the bottom of who they are," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD.

Zieman did need some medical treatment but has recovered.

If you know anything that could help investigators with this case, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111

