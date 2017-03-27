Alleged toe sucker ordered to take a competency evaluation

The man accused of sucking a woman's toe at Franklin Park Mall in December appeared in court Monday.

Joseph Jones was ordered to appear for Monday's hearing after appearing without an attorney last week.

Accused toe sucker appears in court, judge tells him 'stop playing games'

At the hearing, Jones was given a public defender.

The judge also referred Jones for a competency evaluation.

Jones is scheduled to be back in court in April.

