UTMC opens new inpatient detox unit

The University of Toledo Medical Center is now accepting patients to its new detox unit.

The Adult Detoxification Impatient Unit is located on the sixth floor of the hospital.

It has 10 beds and a team of nurses, social workers, and other staff that all have training and experience in detox and behavioral health.

Patients will be admitted to the unit through referrals from other units within UTMC and health-care providers in the community.

Patients and family members can also contact the hospital directly for detox assistance.

"There will be counseling, individual, groups, a social worker, which will be talking to patients trying to help them, and if needed, even some family based intervention," said Dr. Tanvir Singh, UTMC psychiatris and medical director of the unit.

The unit will help patients safely manage the physical symptoms of withdrawal and then connect patients with services to increase their possibility of overcoming addiction.

“There is a drug abuse and overdose epidemic in our state" said Dr. Singh "and UTMC is responding with this dedicated unit as part of our increased focus on behavioral health. We want to help people in our community who suffer from addiction.”

Patients must be in active withdrawal from alcohol, opioids or other substances when admitted to the detox unit.

They must also commit to immediately entering an intensive three to five day outpatient treatment program following their stay in the unit.

"Addiction is a brain disease just like any other chronic illness, but these patients also struggle with social stigma and marginalization, which it makes it challenging. We need to both treat the disease and connect patients with the resources they need to overcome those challenges for successful recovery,” said Dr. Singh.

Costs will vary depending on each patient, but UTMC will accept Medicaid.

Anyone interested in more information can call 419-383-2337.

