Keys to selling your house quickly

Many have been referring to the housing market recently as a seller's market.

Victoria Valle is a real estate agent for the Danberry Company. She's been in the business for nearly 20 years.

Valle says there's large demand for homes under $400,000 thousand, but she says buyers are not just settling for anything. They want move-in ready.

"They do not want to remove wallpaper. They don't want it looking tired. They don't want it looking worn or dirty," Valle said.

So if you're thinking of listing, Valle says focus first on the two most important rooms in the house: the master bathroom and kitchen.

"[The kitchen is] where you have friendship. It's where you entertain. It's where the family sits together," Valle said.

She says go for granite countertops and tile backsplashes.

And you can make minor upgrades that won't cost you that much, but will be a huge return on your investment.

She says, "You can easily change out fixtures and put in some new brushed nickel or oil bronze fixtures in there."

As far as the master bath is concerned, Valle says big tubs are a thing of the past. Buyers want decked out showers with nice tile and dual shower heads.

Real estate agents say curb appeal is hugely important. One of the things you might consider doing, is upgrading your garage doors.

"Garage doors take up about 30 to 40 percent of the exterior. It's the first thing a buyer will see when they pull up," Valle said.

Valle says it's also nice for a home to have some type of wow factor like a great outdoor space, or basement. Valle also recommends staging your home.

Make sure it's de-cluttered, there are no personal photos are hanging around and paint colors are neutral with the exception of a pop of color here or there.

It could be the key to selling your home quickly.

"It makes a huge difference. I've had a couple different homes that were vacant," said Valle. They were on the market with another agent. We listed them. We staged them. They sold within the first 30 days."

