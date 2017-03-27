Third man accused of 7-11 murder to be in court

A man accused of premeditated murder is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Alexander Williams was arrested in South Carolina earlier this month for his involvement in the murder of George Smith outside a south Toledo 7-11 in September.

Smith, 24, was in a vehicle with another adult and six children when he was shot and killed over a prior incident he had with the suspects.

Williams was one of four people arrested for the murder.

Last week, Demarcus Lawhorn pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and faces up to 22 years in prison.

Davonte Nicholson is still in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

Jacquelin Garza was also arrested in January in connection with the murder.

Williams was found in Columbia, South Carolina living with a family member after he fled Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.