Jenna Lento is campaigning for the LLS Woman of the Year!

Each year The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) launches its Man & Woman of the Year fundraising campaign, and Jenna Lento was honored to join this year’s efforts as a 2017 Woman of the year candidate for Team All in With Jenna Lento. She is asking today for your support of LLS’s mission in its efforts to find cures for blood cancers and to assist patients and families as they battle this disease.

Check out Jenna's MWOY Fundraising Page

Check out the fun events happening around the area:

APRIL 7 @ 7pm - PURE BARRE TOLEDO

*** Pure Barre Toledo is teaming up with the LLS for a donation based class. The class is free, we just ask people pay AT LEAST $15 minimum to join in on the fun. https://goo.gl/jZLOkI

APRIL 13 - HENS OPENING DAY EVENT

*** Join us next to the Cock n' Bull in Downtown Toledo on Thursday, April 13th for Hen's Opening Day. Enjoy unlimited pizza and adult beverages in exchange for donations that will go to the LLS. and jars displayed throughout the party. More on this to come!

APRIL 28 @ 6pm - PURE BARRE PERRYSBURG

*** Pure Barre Toledo is teaming up with the LLS for a donation based class, the time in Perrysburg. The class is free, we just ask people pay AT LEAST $15 minimum to join in on the fun. https://goo.gl/mFk4dI

MAY 12 - 26 - JENNA'S DROPS OF LOVE

***Visit the Churchills in Maumee or Perrysburg and buy one of "Jenna's Drops of Love" and get a paper drop to hand in the store window!