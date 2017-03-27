Arrest in NJ shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arrest in NJ shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap

By The Associated Press
(Source: Detroit News) (Source: Detroit News)
(AP) -

Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities on Monday charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group.

Officials say the rapper was not hurt and the three victims were taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to the shooting victims. The investigation is ongoing.

