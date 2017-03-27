Man crashes through fence into Swan Creek Metropark - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man crashes through fence into Swan Creek Metropark

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A driver ended up in Swan Creek Metropark Monday morning after crashing through a fence. 

Police say the driver drove off Airport Highway near Sugarcreek around 2 a.m. After leaving the road, he crashed through a wooden fence and ended up in a wooded area of the park.

The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

Police say a medical issue may have contributed to the crash. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly