Police pursuit involving three teens ends in crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police pursuit involving three teens ends in crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Three teens led Toledo police on a short chase Monday morning before crashing on Weiler near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.

Police attempted to pull the car over around 3 a.m., when one of the teens took off on foot. 

The other teens drove off, leading officers on a short chase. The pursuit quickly ended when the teens drove down a dead-end street. 

The driver attempted to go around the concrete road blocks and got suck in the wires of an electrical pole. 

All three teens went to a hospital to be checked out. No word on what type of charges they could face. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly