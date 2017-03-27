Police pursuit involving three teens ends in crash

Three teens led Toledo police on a short chase Monday morning before crashing on Weiler near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.

Police attempted to pull the car over around 3 a.m., when one of the teens took off on foot.

The other teens drove off, leading officers on a short chase. The pursuit quickly ended when the teens drove down a dead-end street.

The driver attempted to go around the concrete road blocks and got suck in the wires of an electrical pole.

All three teens went to a hospital to be checked out. No word on what type of charges they could face.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.