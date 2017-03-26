Annual migration of walleye fisherman to Maumee River begins

The first weekend of Spring brought out a huge crowd to the Maumee River for the walleye run..and some fishermen say the weather conditions were ideal.

"In my opinion about 40- 45 degrees water temperature around 48..that's pretty cool, that's righteous at that point,” said fisherman David Rickman.

Rickman is a Toledo Native who has spent a lot of time along the Maumee River.



With warmer weather coming early this year, he was able to start his fishing earlier in the season, but hasn't had much luck.

"I've been out probably 10 times at least, give or take, maybe more towards 15. So far nothing yet though,” said Rickman.



David says weather isn't the only factor in catching that perfect walleye.

"Early bird gets the worm. The earlier in the morning you go, the better they bite,” said Rickman.



And once you finally catch that first Walleye of the season, it's a feeling like no other.

"I'm going to be so excited, I mean I'm probably going to go right up to Maumee bait and tackle. Show pride and represent the walleye run,” said Rickman.

