Several people taken to hospital after four-car crash in west Toledo

Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Talmadge and Alexis in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. when a car pulled onto Alexis from Talmadge and struck a car traveling on Alexis.

Police on the scene say two more cars then ran into the cars that were originally involved.

Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

