Son of Michigan judge charged in exploitation case

The son of a Michigan appeals court judge has been accused of persuading a Texas boy to send nude photos.

Sameer Gadola has been indicted on federal charges of enticing a minor and sexually exploiting a minor. He's in his early 20s. He's the son of Mike Gadola, an appeals court judge and former counsel to Gov. Rick Snyder.

His mother, Preeti Gadola, hears property appeals as a member of the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

They released a statement to The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2o3UA8w ), saying there's "another side to the government's allegations."

In a court document, the FBI quotes Sameer Gadola as saying he has a sickness and is trying to get better.

He'll appear in Grand Rapids federal court on April 4.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.