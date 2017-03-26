Idaho woman says she crashed because she saw a sasquatch - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Idaho woman says she crashed because she saw a sasquatch

By The Associated Press
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(AP) -

 A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2n2zshf ) that the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch.

The woman told Benewah County Sheriff's officials that she saw a sasquatch chasing a deer on the side of the road while driving. She says she checked one of her mirrors to get a second look at the beast and when she looked up, the deer ran in front of her.

Sheriff's officials marked the incident as a vehicle versus deer collision but did not report any evidence of Bigfoot.

___

Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:23:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>

  • Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:11:25 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:22:56 GMT
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

  • Ex-Cincy athlete says she was kicked off team due to photos

    Ex-Cincy athlete says she was kicked off team due to photos

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:31:09 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:22:53 GMT
    Former University of Cincinnati volleyball player claims in lawsuit she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy".More >>
    Former University of Cincinnati volleyball player claims in lawsuit she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly