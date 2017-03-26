Man dead after shooting on east side, 77-year-old arrested for murder

An east Toledo man is dead after a shooting on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Chesbrough Street.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Joel Brown, 29, and Gordon Hutson, 77.

"Mr. Hutson produced a handgun, at which time Mr. Brown turned around and went to go leave the residence. As he was leaving the residence he was shot it appears to be at least one time in the back," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD.

Brown went to a nearby house where the resident called 911.

Brown was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"It's just an unfortunate incident that Mr. Brown lost his life over something so trivial," Lt. Heffernan said.

Hutson was arrested and charged with murder. In court Monday morning, Hudson's bond was set at $1 million with no 10 percent. He'll be back in court on April 6.

Police say it is a bit unusual to see a 77 year old confess to a shooting then be charged with murder. But they want to stress this is another example of how a situation can become deadly.

"Escalate to the point where outcomes become so tragic. Obviously it didn't have to happen. It appears Mr. Brown was on his way out of the house when the shot was fired," Lt. Heffernan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

