Man, woman charged in Toledo night club shooting

At least one person was shot Saturday night at a west Toledo club.

Police say Ricardo Rivera opened fire at Club Soda on Secor Road just before midnight, shooting Brian Madrid. 

Madrid was injured, but his condition is unknown. 

Rivera is now charged with assault. He's being held in jail on a $100,000 bond. He'll be back in court on April 6. 

Rivera's wife, Salina Rivera, was also arrested. She's accused of lying to police about her husband and is charged with obstruction of justice. She's currently out of jail on bond. 

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

