Man, woman charged in Toledo night club shooting

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

At least one person was shot Saturday night at a west Toledo club.

Police say Ricardo Rivera opened fire at Club Soda on Secor Road just before midnight, shooting Brian Madrid.

Madrid was injured, but his condition is unknown.

Rivera is now charged with assault. He's being held in jail on a $100,000 bond. He'll be back in court on April 6.

Rivera's wife, Salina Rivera, was also arrested. She's accused of lying to police about her husband and is charged with obstruction of justice. She's currently out of jail on bond.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

