Kids learn how to care for animals at zoo's Teddy Bear Care Fair

Children visiting the Toledo Zoo on Saturday got to combine their love of animals with the love for their favorite stuffed animal.

For a sixth year, the zoo held its Teddy Bear Care Fair.

Children had the chance to bring in any damaged or worn stuffed animals, and volunteers provided check-ups and offered repairs.

The kids were also given a special certificate saying their stuffed friends had received a clean bill of health.

The hope is seeing the care it takes to keep a stuffed animal in one piece can teach the children how to care for real animals.

"And then, of course, it teaches them to be responsible pet owners, and learn about the care that we give our animals here at the zoo by keeping them busy and feeding them and taking such great care of them,” said Jen Brassil with the zoo.

The children in attendance were also treated to a puppet show about parenting responsibilities.

