Toledo police searching for west Toledo bank robber - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are searching for a man who robbed a west Toledo bank on Saturday afternoon.

According to Toledo police, the male subject entered the Huntington Bank at 4105 Talmadge Road just before 1 p.m.

Police say he handed the teller a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. 

The subject escaped the scene in a red, older model Ford pickup truck.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

