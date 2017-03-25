Wauseon boys lose 45-30 to St. Vincent-St. Mary in state championship

St. Vincent-St. Mary ended Wauseon's historic run in the Division II boy's basketball state championship Saturday by a final score of 45-30.

The Indians were in the championship game for the first time since 1994, seeking their first title.

The game started close with Wauseon holding onto a two-point lead in the first quarter.

But in the second quarter, the Fighting Irish put up 12 points while allowing only four points. At halftime, St. Vincent-St. Mary had a 22-16 lead.

The Fighting Irish extend their lead to nine at the end of the third.

Wauseon cut their deficit back to five in the fourth.

However, the Fighting Irish pulled away in the final minutes of the game sealing the victory.

WTOL's Danielle Dwyer will have report from Columbus on WTOL 11 News at 6.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

