Man, woman suffer minor injuries in roll over crash in Maumee

A man and woman suffered minor when their car rolled over Saturday on I-475.

The crash happened before noon on the eastbound lane on I-475 at the US 24 exit.

According to Maumee police, the car had two occupants, a female driver and a male passenger. Both occupants were described in their 20s.

The car struck the guard rail and flipped a few times before landing upside down.

Both the man and woman suffered minor injuries. They were evaluated by first responders but not taken to the hospital.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

