Tony Packo's offers nickel hot dogs to celebrate 85th birthday

Generations of Toledoans are set to celebrate the 85th birthday of a Toledo tradition.

Tony Packo's Cafe was established in 1932 when the son of Hungarian immigrants turned a $100 investment into an institution.

The now-famous hot dogs were immortalized by Toledo-native Jamie Farr in the show "M*A*S*H."

To help celebrated their 85th birthday, Tony Packo's is offering their world-famous hot dogs for five cents instead of the normal $3.29.

The deal lasts from Monday until Thursday.

Another purchase is required for the deal. The deal is only for dine-in customers.

