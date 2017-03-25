Man suffers minor injuries in west Toledo after house sprayed wi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man suffers minor injuries in west Toledo after house sprayed with gunshots

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was shot early Saturday morning at his west Toledo home.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on the 3900 block of Woodhaven.

According to police, the man was coming home from Antidote, a bar on Sylvania Ave., when his house was sprayed by gunshots.

The man was grazed on the arm and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Antidote is in the same location as the former Lyric's Lounge.

Police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly