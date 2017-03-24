Wauseon community hoping for big win in the state championship

Young Indian fans hope they'll be as good as this year's team some day (Source: WTOL)

The Wauseon boys basketball team has a chance to make school history on Saturday as they play for the Division II state championship in Columbus.

Tipoff is set for 10:45 a.m.

On Friday, several fans in Wauseon were heading out for the big game that means so much to their community.

"It's something that we really cherish and hold dear because it doesn't happen very often and you can't count that it may ever happen again," said Josh Andrews, a resident of Wauseon and Indian fan.

With highs in the 70's on Friday several young fans were outside playing basketball, hoping to be just like the Wauseon Indians 2017 varsity basketball team one day.

"We want to be like them and keep enjoying it,” said Mitchell Shannon, eight-years-old, who was playing basketball with his friends.

"Yeah,” echoed Cash Sigg, Gavin Sigg and Dawson Stutzman.

When they found out their team was competing for the state title for the first time since 1994, they couldn't believe it.

"It just, wow! Mind blown," said Josiah Burks, eleven-years-old.

"I hope that they will give it all they've got and that they do a good job," said Lucy Miller an Indian fan and Wauseon resident.

"Everyone is behind all these kids whether they play the whole game or don't play at all," said Dylan Leu, a Wauseon graduate turned baseball coach.

Whether they dream of one day wearing the jersey or they've worn it in the past, community members hope for the same outcome, an Indian victory on Saturday in Columbus.

"Obviously I'd hope to see a W at the end of the day,” said Josh Andrews, a former Indian basketball player and resident of Wauseon. “The style that Wauseon plays, if they can continue to play that style, it is something that has gotten them to this point."

Driving through town you can see the support on signs and business windows, but several fans are traveling to watch the Indians hopefully make history and win the state championship.

"Excited!,” exclaimed Mitchell Shannon. “I'm not going to like scream."

"I probably will scream," added Gavin Sigg, nine-years-old.

"Yeah, me too," said Cash Sigg, six-years-old.

"We're just super excited to watch them,” said Leu. “Win or lose we want to be there just to experience it, you might never experience it again."

But before the Wauseon boys take on Akron St. Vincent St. Mary, fans wanted to remind the team of a few things.

"I hope you guys stick to your dreams and never give up," said Josiah Burks.

"Win Wauseon!" shouted Mackenna Carr, an Indian fan.

WTOL’s Danielle Dwyer will be reporting from the game and will have highlights from the Division II state championship game.

