Roger Bacon downs Archbold 68-43 in Division III semifinal

St. Bernard Roger Bacon took advantage of cold-shooting Archbold to build a big halftime lead and cruise to a 68-43 victory in a boys Division III semifinal Friday.

The Spartans (25-4) play Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Columbus on Saturday. Roger Bacon is seeking its third title. The most recent was in 2002 when the Spartans upset LeBron James' Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary team.

Archbold (22-5) missed its first eight shots to trail 10-0 and was 5 of 25 (20 percent) in the first half, falling behind 35-16.

Roger Bacon outscored Archbold in the paint 46-4 and 24-5 on fast-break points.

James Johnson and Justin Johnson each had 15 points for Roger Bacon. Teammates Alec Pfriem and Craig McGee Jr. each added 12 points.

Bryce Williams scored 11 for Archbold.

