Ohio unemployment rate rises to 5.1 percent, above US rate

State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in February, slightly higher than the 5 percent reported for January and for February 2016.

Ohio's rate was a bit higher than the national rate, which dropped from 4.8 percent in January to 4.7 percent last month.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's nonagricultural employment increased by 15,200 in February.

The sectors that saw job gains included construction, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services. Job losses were reported in state government, financial activities and mining and logging.

