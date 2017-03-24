30 Degrees Colder Saturday?!

The high temperature Friday afternoon reached 76° at Toledo Express Airport. Saturday will be very different.

Winds early in the day will shift to east/northeast.

This will bring air in across the cold waters of Lake Erie and the Maumee Bay.

Areas of haze and fog will be possible with the best chance of rain holding off until late in the day.

It may turn much colder in the Toledo area and temperatures will vary greatly across northwest Ohio.

By the noon hour readings south of route 6 may be in the 60s while temperatures are in the 40s in Toledo.

Rain and fog will be likely Saturday night with rain continuing Sunday.

Robert Shiels WTOL