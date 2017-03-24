Missing 12-year-old Toledo girl found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing 12-year-old Toledo girl found safe

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Jimmia Williams (Source: Facebook) Jimmia Williams (Source: Facebook)

A 12-year-old girl who was missing for almost a week has been found safe.

Toledo Police reported that Jimmia Williams left home on Wednesday and did not return.

Jimmia was also reported missing in mid-March but was located a few blocks away from where she went missing.

