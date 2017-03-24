BGSU live streaming birth of falcon chicks

Forget April the Giraffe. There's excitement over the pending birth of Peregrine falcon chicks high atop the clock tower of the Wood County Courthouse.

Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Commissioners set up a live stream for people to watch the four eggs hatch then leave the nest for the first time.

"It started 7 years ago," said Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmar. "The falcons just arrived and people began to see them around the courthouse clock tower and so we would have little groups of people standing around watching. And finally someone came up to our office and said, 'Hey do you know you have falcons?'"

Then came a nesting box to encourage the falcons to come back to Bowling Green.

Now each year, people from around the world get to watch the miracle of life begin.

"It was an obvious tie for us with Wood County with our mascot being peregrine falcons so we're glad to partner with Wood County," said BGSU spokesperson Dave Kielmeyer.

There's no telling if the eggs will hatch before April gives birth, but the city believes the eggs will hatch in the next few weeks.

