Hackers take to UT to find Answers for Lake Erie's Problems

Hackers are coming to the University of Toledo.

It might sound scary but they're actually looking for answers to some of the problems that Lake Erie faces.

The hackers will descend onto UT’s Launchpad Incubator from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Toledo Hackathon aims to come up with ideas to help save Lake Erie.

"We have six challenge statements,” said Morgan Fitzgibbons, program director of Toledo Erie Hack. “One of which is obviously trying to mitigate the harmful algae blooms. Others are about legacy pollution from our industrial - our industries in the region that leak into the lake."

The idea is to come up with different ways to impact Lake Erie, in a positive way.

"Everybody has a piece of the puzzle,” Fitzgibbons said. “If we can bring them all together and create a diverse team, those are going to be the strongest teams to produce solutions for the lake."

Fitzgibbons says the goal is coming up with solutions and not waiting for government agencies to fix the problems.

"If we can foster that attitude of civic engagement, civic innovation, civic hacking that's going to be really good for Toledo and, as sort of cities go, the planet goes," said Fitzgibbons.

The Toledo Hackathon will last until Sunday ending with a big judging ceremony.

Judges will include Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and a member of Representative Marcy Kaptur's team.

The public is welcome to come to the judging ceremony or stop in at any time during the weekend.

