Ohio's senators, reps react to withdrawal of GOP's healthcare bill

Northwest Ohio’s elected representatives are making statements after the House of Representatives pulled the American Health Care Act just before its scheduled vote on Friday afternoon.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said the bill was a waste of time that would have taken health insurance away from working families.

“It’s no secret why this bill didn’t have the votes to pass the House today – it’s a bad deal for the people we serve. Blocking this plan is a victory for the mother who wrote me about the services her son gets for autism, the people I’ve met who are treating their opioid addictions, the seniors who rely on Medicaid to stay in their nursing homes, and thousands more Ohioans who depend on coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Instead of wasting any more time threatening to take health insurance away from working families, Congress needs to move on and work together to lower costs and improve healthcare for everyone.”

A spokesman for Republican Senator Rob Portman also made a statement, saying Republicans and Democrats need to work together on addressing problems in the health care system.

“With premiums and deductibles skyrocketing across the country, the status quo on health care is unsustainable. Rob believes both parties need to work together to fix this broken health care system.” – Emily Benavides, spokesperson for Portman.

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio's 9th district, also released a statement.

“Let’s call a spade a spade, this bill was always a giant tax cut for the rich, posing as a health care bill. Its defeat is a great victory for the American people and the 900,000 Ohioans who now have insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act. “It is time for an honest effort to ensure we have an equitable health care system for all Americans. Rejecting this bill is step one, now we must continue the progress we have made under the Affordable Care Act.”

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, of Ohio’s 4th district, reiterated his commitment to repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s signature achievement.

Obamacare is a disaster, and repealing it remains one of my top priorities — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 24, 2017

We must immediately return 2 drawing board, bring bolder effort 2 replace #Obamacare w/ plan 2 reduce costs by increasing choice/competition — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 24, 2017

The American Health Care Act had strong support from President Trump as repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare) was a major part of his presidential campaign.

WTOL reached out to U.S. Representative Bob Latta but has not gotten a response.

