ODOT ready to close U.S. 20 in Perrysburg Township

Many local construction projects are about to begin or have already started and there is another one on a busy stretch of highway.

It's not the busiest part of U.S. 20, by all of the retail stores and restaurants near Interstate 75, but the U.S. 20 project will still affect a lot of travelers, especially commercial truck drivers.

Right along 20 In Perrysburg Township is Prestige Family Cars. The owner, John Stouffer, has been on the corner of 20 and Oregon Road since 2011.

“Fifty-one years in the business, so people know me,” Stouffer said.

But on Monday, ODOT will close both directions of U.S. 20 for 14 days between Glenwood Road and East Broadway, covering parts of Perrysburg Township, Stony Ridge, and Lake Township.

The work is needed to replace culverts by Glenwood and Tracy Roads and to resurface the highway.

Stouffer's dealership sits right in the middle of the closure.

To plan for it Stouffer said, “We're going to let our newspapers that we deal with and we are also going to let Craigslist know, every ad that we do, we're going to let them know that that road is closed and use 795.”

The detour will take commercial trucks from I-75 to 795 and then to I-280. After the 14-day closure, U.S. 20 will close by Oregon Road for three days for a new culvert and turn lane.

ODOT has been putting up warnings as far away as I-75.

“We have been increasing signage out there. We want to make sure that people are aware before it happens and before they get to the closure,” said ODOT District 2 Spokesperson Rebecca Shirling.

Once U.S. 20 reopens, Oregon Road will stay closed through the month of April, so they can complete that work on the new turning lane.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.