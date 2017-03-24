Toledo organization to hold event benefiting community's needy

A movement that started on Facebook is helping those who serve others.

The Toledo and Northwest Ohio Cornucopia is a volunteer organization that gathers donations of food, clothing and toys for those in need.

The organization started out online and grew to a distribution tent. Now has moved into a warehouse space to keep up with the high demand.

"We have a lot of people who are raising their grandchildren because of the extreme drug epidemic that we have going on in our country," said volunteer Jan Burgard Moore. "And with Toledo being the center of in right now, the need is incredibly great."

Cornucopia will hold a community event on April 1st and 2nd at their location Bellevue Road in west Toledo.

