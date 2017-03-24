WTOL wins people's choice award at Great Chili Cook-off, benefit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL wins people's choice award at Great Chili Cook-off, benefit for Mobile Meals

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Great Chili Cook-Off benefiting Mobile Meals celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday in Toledo.

Those attending sampled chili from dozens of teams, including WTOL 11.

The cook-off took place at the Stranahan Theater in south Toledo.

Not to toot our own horn but we thought you might be interested... WTOL 11 won the People's Choice Award. 

