In-home senior care trying to keep up with demand for caregivers

In-home senior care is an industry that's growing by the day. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports 350,000 jobs in senior in-home care will be added by 2024.

Visiting Angels of Toledo is hiring new caregivers every single day to meet the demand for its growing list of clients.

The in-home senior care business has 120 caregivers on staff right now, but director Troy Hendricks says he always needs more.

Hendricks says the number of people over 100 years old, doubles every eight years.

"The Baby Boom Generation, who the youngest just turned 69, are also approaching. So they're looking for care for mom and dad, but then also realizing that in the near future, they too may need in-home care," said Hendricks.

Hendricks says it's because advances in medicine are helping people live longer and people want to be able to stay in their homes.\

"They feel more comfortable and safer in their homes as well and that's our passion, to help people age gracefully in their home for as long as possible," said Hendricks.

You don't need to have a nursing certificate to become a caregiver because Visiting Angels doesn't provide medical care, but Hendricks says many caregivers do.

Qualified caregivers do need to pass thorough background checks and a drug test. "We know that we are placing the caregiver in our client's home and they're trusting us," said Hendricks.

If you want to learn more about in-home senior care or apply for a job with Visiting Angels, there's a business expo on Saturday, March 25th at Tam-O-Shanter. It's located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania.

The event runs from 9 a..m. - 3 p.m.

