Three people sent to the hospital after crash

Three people were sent the hospital in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Sylvania Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and McCord Road at about 2:30 p.m.

According to Sylvania Township Police, the two vehicles tried to move through the intersection when the light turned yellow.

One person was thrown from the car in the crash.

