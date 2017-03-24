WTOL, Red Cross hosting blood drive at Maumee United Methodist Church

WTOL joined forces with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive to save lives in the local community.

The Red Cross is in need of all blood types, but most importantly, Type O negative and Type A-B platelets.

Platelet donations take a little longer than blood donations, but the Red Cross says it is important because platelets only have a five-day shelf life, where blood has about a 40-day shelf life.

"There's no substitute for blood. It only comes from volunteer donors so without the community coming to give, we can't meet the needs of patients in local hospitals," said Christy Rogers of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says one pint of blood is worth three lives.

"It usually doesn't take any more than an hour at the most," said donor Larry Gillen. "I think if they could find that time it's important that they do consider the donation."

The blood drives continues until 7 p.m. at the Maumee United Methodist Church on Sackett Street.

