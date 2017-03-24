Boil advisory prompts changes at Toledo elementary school

A boil advisory for parts of Toledo caused some changes, but no major disruptions, at Arlington Elementary on Friday.

Students and staff were given water bottles to drink from throughout the day. They were even allowed to keep them at their desks.

All drinking fountains were even covered to prevent any accidental drinks from the young ones.

The cafeteria served lunches on Styrofoam trays so any contaminants couldn't be passed from the plastic trays that were washed Thursday night.

But for the most part, it was just a standard day.

"Yeah, it really hasn't interrupted the learning process at all," said Principal Melissa Viers. "As a matter of fact, we still had state testing today. And we still kept on with our usual ready, responsible, respectful actions."

