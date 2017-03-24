Genoa standoff ends without incident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Genoa standoff ends without incident

GENOA, OH (WTOL) -

A standoff that started late Thursday kept Genoa police busy overnight.

Just before midnight, police received a call from a man saying his friend was inside a home on Ninth and Washington and "not acting normal". The man said there were guns inside the home. 

Numerous crews responded to the scene, and a negotiator was called in. 

The man eventually came out of the home and was taken in for a mental evaluation. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

