Genoa standoff ends without incident

A standoff that started late Thursday kept Genoa police busy overnight.

Just before midnight, police received a call from a man saying his friend was inside a home on Ninth and Washington and "not acting normal". The man said there were guns inside the home.

Numerous crews responded to the scene, and a negotiator was called in.

The man eventually came out of the home and was taken in for a mental evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident.

